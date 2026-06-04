Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

A 35-year-old man from West Wiltshire has been re-arrested on suspicion of two counts of wilful neglect as part of Operation Willow, the ongoing major police investigation into multiple adult deaths linked to care failings. The Wiltshire Police probe focuses on alleged misconduct within the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), where the man and another suspect are employed.

New Arrest In Major Probe

The suspect was taken into custody yesterday and remains on conditional bail as investigations continue. Previously, he faced six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of wilful neglect since his initial arrest in September last year. A 60-year-old woman connected to the case also remains on bail in relation to one count each of gross negligence manslaughter and wilful neglect.

South Western Ambulance Trust Statement

“As soon as the Trust became aware of any concerns, we immediately launched an internal investigation which resulted in a prompt police referral, and we continue to work closely with Wiltshire Police as part of their ongoing investigation. Two members of staff have been dismissed from the Trust, following initial suspension. They were immediately relieved of all duties, including patient care. We want to reassure the public that there is no ongoing risk to patients. Please continue to call 999 in life-threatening emergencies. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further comments will be made at this stage.”

Operation Willow Continues

Operation Willow remains an active and complex inquiry into suspected care failures contributing to deaths. The investigation began in 2023 after concerns were raised to Wiltshire Police, focusing on healthcare practices at the SWASFT.

Wiltshire Police Seek Public Help

Authorities are appealing for anyone with information related to Operation Willow to come forward. Tips and evidence can be submitted via the dedicated Operation Willow portal.