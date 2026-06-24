Bognor Drug Dealer Ivan Mizzi Jailed for 44 Months in Major Police Bust

A 22-year-old man from Littlehampton has been sentenced to 44 months in prison for running the “White J” drugs line in Bognor Regis. Sussex Police launched a targeted operation after receiving intelligence on the gang’s activity, leading to arrests and drug seizures in January.

Police Crackdown In Bognor

On 30 January, Sussex Police executed warrants at three homes and a storage container as part of their investigation under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The operation resulted in the confiscation of various controlled substances and cash.

Arrest Of Ivan Mizzi

Ivan Mizzi, from Maxwell Road, Littlehampton, was found and arrested during the raids. He faced charges including conspiracy to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, as well as possession of criminal property.

Court Proceedings And Sentence

Mizzi appeared at the magistrates’ court on 31 January and was remanded in custody. The case was transferred to Portsmouth Crown Court, where on 20 April he pleaded guilty to all charges. On 12 June, he was sentenced to 44 months’ imprisonment.