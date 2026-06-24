Man Jailed for Stealing £28k Rolex from Vulnerable Victim Near Liverpool Street

A 29-year-old man from Walthamstow has been sentenced to two years and eight months after stealing a £28,000 Rolex watch from a man with a broken ankle near Liverpool Street Station. Mohammed Fremoule was convicted of robbery and handling stolen goods at Inner London Crown Court following an investigation led by City of London Police.

Targeting The Vulnerable

Fremoule stalked and attacked the victim outside Liverpool Street Station before violently ripping the luxury watch from his wrist. The victim, already immobile due to a broken ankle, was left traumatised by the callous and opportunistic robbery.

Police Cctv Breakthrough

City of London Police used their extensive CCTV network to trace Fremoule’s movements. Coordinating with the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police, officers recovered the stolen watch and mobile phone linked to the suspect, building a strong case for prosecution.

Firm Police Message

Detective Constable Marcus Fairclough said: “The offender targeted him, stalked him outside Liverpool Street Station and then violently ripped a watch worth approximately £28,000 from his wrist, before making off.”

The force highlighted that the sentence sends a clear warning to criminals that offences in the City will be relentlessly pursued.

Safer City Streets Initiative

This conviction forms part of the City of London Police’s Safer City Streets programme, aimed at tackling robbery, phone snatching, violence, and antisocial behaviour. The police continue to deploy neighbourhood patrols, intelligence-led operations, and enhanced technology in partnership with businesses and communities throughout the Square Mile to protect public safety.

Call For Public Vigilance

Police urged anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour or crime in the City to come forward and assist officers in keeping London’s streets safe.