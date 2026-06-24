Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WATCH THEFT Man Jailed for Stealing £28k Rolex from Vulnerable Victim Near Liverpool Street

Man Jailed for Stealing £28k Rolex from Vulnerable Victim Near Liverpool Street

  A 29-year-old man from Walthamstow has been sentenced to two years and eight months after stealing a £28,000 Rolex watch from a man with a broken ankle near Liverpool Street Station. Mohammed Fremoule was convicted of robbery and handling stolen goods at Inner London Crown Court following an investigation led by City of London Police.

Targeting The Vulnerable

Fremoule stalked and attacked the victim outside Liverpool Street Station before violently ripping the luxury watch from his wrist. The victim, already immobile due to a broken ankle, was left traumatised by the callous and opportunistic robbery.

Police Cctv Breakthrough

City of London Police used their extensive CCTV network to trace Fremoule’s movements. Coordinating with the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police, officers recovered the stolen watch and mobile phone linked to the suspect, building a strong case for prosecution.

Firm Police Message

Detective Constable Marcus Fairclough said: “The offender targeted him, stalked him outside Liverpool Street Station and then violently ripped a watch worth approximately £28,000 from his wrist, before making off.”

The force highlighted that the sentence sends a clear warning to criminals that offences in the City will be relentlessly pursued.

Safer City Streets Initiative

This conviction forms part of the City of London Police’s Safer City Streets programme, aimed at tackling robbery, phone snatching, violence, and antisocial behaviour. The police continue to deploy neighbourhood patrols, intelligence-led operations, and enhanced technology in partnership with businesses and communities throughout the Square Mile to protect public safety.

Call For Public Vigilance

Police urged anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour or crime in the City to come forward and assist officers in keeping London’s streets safe.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

EMERGENCY EFFORTS Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

TEEN GIRLS Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

UK News
Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

BRIBERY PROBE Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

UK News
Special Constable William Towner Charged with Rape and Controlling Behaviour in Surrey

POLICE TRIAL Special Constable William Towner Charged with Rape and Controlling Behaviour in Surrey

Breaking News, UK News
Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

TRAIN TRAGEDY Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

Breaking News, UK News
Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

CHAV CRACKDOWN Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

UK News
Morecambe Woman and Man Charged With Murder of 8-Week-Old Baby in Lincolnshire

MURDER CHARGE Morecambe Woman and Man Charged With Murder of 8-Week-Old Baby in Lincolnshire

UK News
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

DRUGS RAID Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

SEXUAL MESSAGES Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

HOSPITAL HEATWAVE Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

UK News
Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

UK News
Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

MORE DETAILS RELEASED Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

UK News
Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

UK News
Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

FIRE ARREST Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

UK News
Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

POLICE DELAYS Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

UK News
Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

UK News
Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

VIOLENT ATTACK Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

UK News
Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

UK News
Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

VIOLENT SHOPLIFTER Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

KNIFE RESCUE Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

UK News
Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

AIRLIFTED Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

UK News
Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

MAJOR SEARCH OPERATION 15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

UK News
Watch Live