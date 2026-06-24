Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

A 16-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to attempted murder at Norwich Crown Court for stabbing a fellow student at Thorpe St Andrew High School in Norfolk on 11 March 2026. The incident sparked a major emergency police response and a prolonged lockdown at the campus.

Locked Down School

Armed police swarmed the school on Laundry Lane after reports that a 15-year-old girl had been stabbed in the back. Students were instructed to take cover under desks as officers secured the site in a multi-hour lockdown.

Charges And Court

The accused denied attempted murder via video link but admitted possessing a kitchen knife on school grounds without lawful authority. The trial, overseen by a High Court judge, is set to start on 5 October 2026 and may last two to three weeks.

Victims Condition

The stabbed girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and discharged the following day. The incident raised serious concerns about student safety within the community.

Security Overhaul Plans

In response, school officials have started installing metal detectors in phases to prevent future weapons on campus, aiming to restore calm and security for students and staff alike.

Next Legal Steps

A case management hearing is scheduled for 1 September 2026. Meanwhile, the defendant remains in youth detention custody pending trial. UK law protects the identities of minors involved in criminal proceedings.