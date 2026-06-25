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LIFEBOAT RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

Shoreham RNLI volunteers faced a hectic Wednesday evening tackling three separate emergencies along Sussex’s coast and River Adur. The station’s inshore lifeboat first rescued a woman in distress off Brooklands, East Worthing. Shortly after, crews helped three paddleboarders struggling against strong tides near Sussex Yacht Club, Shoreham. Meanwhile, Shoreham’s all-weather lifeboat, diverted from a training exercise, searched for a missing paddleboarder off Saltdean, who was later found safe on Brighton Marina beach.

Swift Rescue Off East Worthing

The first alarm came with reports of a woman in difficulty in the water near Brooklands, East Worthing. RNLI crews quickly located her and brought her to shore, where emergency services took over her care.

Stranded Paddleboarders Saved

Minutes later, the inshore lifeboat responded to three paddleboarders caught in strong tides near Shoreham’s Sussex Yacht Club. The volunteers safely brought the group aboard and returned them to the lifeboat station for checks.

Missing Paddleboarder Located

Shoreham’s all-weather lifeboat, engaged in training, diverted to assist in searching for a missing paddleboarder off Saltdean. The local Coastguard Rescue Team found the individual safe on Brighton Marina beach.

Rnli Safety Reminder

With summer heatwaves continuing across Sussex, the RNLI urged all beachgoers to stay safe: swim between red and yellow flags on lifeguarded beaches, check weather and tide conditions, and follow the lifesaving “Float to Live” advice when in trouble. Anyone witnessing a coastal emergency should call 999 or 112 and ask for Coastguard assistance immediately.

Stay Safe In Hot Weather

In addition to water safety, the RNLI highlighted the importance of staying hydrated, seeking shade, and wearing sun protection during periods of high temperatures to prevent heat-related illness.

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