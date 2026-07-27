Police Hunt Man After Indecent Exposure Incident Near Swindon Park

Police have launched an appeal after a reported indecent exposure incident near a park in Swindon, releasing a description of a man they want to trace. Wiltshire Police are asking for the public’s help following the incident, which happened near Tovey Road Park in Pinehurst earlier this month.

Incident Happened Near Bridge by Stream

The alleged offence took place between 9.30am and 10am on Sunday 13 July at the bridge over the stream just outside Tovey Road Park. Officers are now carrying out enquiries and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the man involved to come forward.

Description Released

Police are keen to identify and speak to a man in connection with the investigation. He is described as:

White

Aged in his 60s or 70s

Approximately 6ft tall

Medium build

Short grey hair

Wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans

Police Appeal for Information

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said:

“We are appealing for information in relation to an incident of indecent exposure in Swindon.

“The incident happened between approximately 9.30am and 10am on July 13 at the bridge over the stream just outside of the Tovey Road Park, Pinehurst.

“We are keen to speak to a man in connection with this incident.”

How to Help

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260083987. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Enquiries are ongoing.