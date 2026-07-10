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OPEN MIND Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of former Conservative minister and television personality Ann Widdecombe, who was found with serious injuries at her home on Dartmoor.

The 78-year-old was discovered deceased at her property in Haytor, Devon, on Thursday morning after emergency services were called to the address. Detectives are treating her death as murder.

A 26-year-old man was arrested later that day in Newton Abbot on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody while enquiries continue. Police have said they are keeping an open mind about the motive and do not currently believe the incident was politically motivated or linked to terrorism.

Investigation continues

Senior detectives are carrying out extensive forensic examinations at the property, reviewing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door enquiries as they work to establish exactly what happened.

Police have confirmed there is currently no indication that anything was stolen from the property and have not disclosed whether a weapon was used.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman described the investigation as “an extremely tragic incident” and said specialist family liaison officers were supporting Ms Widdecombe’s relatives.

Family left in shock

In a statement released through police, family members said they were “in total shock and disbelief”, describing the circumstances surrounding her death as devastating.

Ms Widdecombe, who lived alone, was last seen publicly during a television interview on Wednesday. Concerns were raised after she failed to attend a scheduled media appearance later that day and relatives were unable to contact her. Her body was subsequently discovered at the property on Thursday.

Distinguished political and television career

Ann Widdecombe served as the Conservative MP for Maidstone, and later Maidstone and The Weald, between 1987 and 2010, holding a number of ministerial positions during Sir John Major’s government.

Following her departure from Westminster, she returned to frontline politics as a Brexit Party MEP before later joining Reform UK. Away from politics, she became a familiar face on television through appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother and as a political commentator.

Tributes paid

Tributes have been paid from across the political spectrum following news of her death.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she was “heartbroken” for Ms Widdecombe’s family, while former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for answers to be found as quickly as possible. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood described the circumstances as “extremely distressing”. Her management company also said it was “devastated” by the news.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist detectives to come forward.

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