Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

Wes Streeting has resigned as Health Secretary, publicly declaring he has lost confidence in Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership. His departure on May 14, 2026, marks a major shake-up within the Labour Party amid growing unrest following recent local election defeats across England, Scotland, and Wales. Streeting’s exit signals deep internal divisions and paves the way for a potential formal Labour leadership challenge in the UK political scene.

Sharp Criticism Of Leadership

In his resignation letter to Starmer, Streeting accused the Labour leader of allowing a “vacuum” where vision was required and described the party’s direction as marred by “drift.” He referenced the government’s poor performance in last week’s local elections and rising support for Reform UK as evidence of widespread public discontent. Streeting said remaining in government under these conditions would be “dishonourable and unprincipled.”

Downing Street Culture Under Fire

The Health Secretary criticised the governing party’s culture, condemning how dissenting voices were suppressed in Downing Street. “Leaders take responsibility, but too often that has meant other people falling on their swords,” he said. He urged for more open dialogue, particularly including backbench MPs, warning that heavy-handed tactics harm democratic politics.

Leadership Challenge Looms

While not formally announcing a leadership bid, Streeting made his intentions clear by stating, “It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election.” He called for a “broad” contest focused on ideas rather than personality clashes or factionalism, confirming widespread speculation about a leadership battle ahead.

Government Crisis Deepens

Streeting’s resignation is the most high-profile exit since Labour lost over 1,400 council seats in the recent elections. Four other ministers resigned the same day, including Jess Phillips and Miatta Fahnbulleh. With 87 Labour MPs demanding Starmer’s departure and key trade unions withdrawing support, the Labour leader’s hold on power is facing intense pressure.