Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

Lincolnshire Police have launched an urgent appeal after a young boy was sexually assaulted in the Macauley Drive area of Lincoln on 27 April between 6.10pm and 6.20pm. Officers are seeking witnesses and information to assist the ongoing investigation into the disturbing attack in this residential neighbourhood.

Witness Description Released

Investigators want to speak to a woman with tanned skin, approximately 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with long black hair. At the time, she was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a silver chain necklace.

Increased Police Patrols

In response to the incident, Lincolnshire Police have stepped up patrols in Macauley Drive and surrounding areas to provide reassurance to the local community while the inquiry continues.

How To Help the Investigation

Anyone with information about the assault or who recognises the described woman is urged to contact Detective Matthew Strang by email at [email protected], quoting incident number 182 of 28 April 2026. Confidentiality is assured.