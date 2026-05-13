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UNMASKED Iraqi Kurd Kardo Jaf Named Leader of Major UK People-Smuggling Network

Iraqi Kurd Kardo Jaf Named Leader of Major UK People-Smuggling Network

Police and investigators have identified 28-year-old Iraqi Kurd Kardo Jaf as the suspected ringleader of one of Europe’s largest people-smuggling networks responsible for over half of the recent small-boat crossings into the UK. Operating under the alias “Kardo Ranya,” Jaf’s criminal enterprise specialises in arranging migrant routes from Afghanistan to France, charging up to £15,000 with premium “VIP” packages costing even more. Authorities link his network to perilous journeys, exploitation, and multiple Channel tragedies.

Network Scale Uncovered

The organised group under Jaf reportedly controls a significant share of migrant smuggling operations entering the UK, highlighting the extensive reach and complexity of the criminal enterprise.

Expensive Migrant Routes

Charges for passage on these illicit routes reach tens of thousands of pounds, with the promise of safer travel offered through costly VIP services, emphasising the exploitative nature of the smuggling network.

Linked To Channel Tragedies

Officials warn the network facilitates dangerous crossings across the English Channel, contributing to repeated humanitarian incidents and loss of life, underlining the urgent need to dismantle such groups.

Key Arrest Breakthrough

Authorities view the unmasking of Kardo Jaf as a crucial step forward in disrupting organised smuggling rings and reducing illegal migration incidents in the Channel.

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