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POLITICAL FALLOUT Wes Streeting Set to Resign Amid Labour Leadership Crisis

Wes Streeting Set to Resign Amid Labour Leadership Crisis

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, is reportedly ready to resign and trigger a Labour leadership contest as soon as this week following a tense 16-minute meeting with Labour leader Keir Starmer at Downing Street. The meeting failed to resolve a deepening crisis within the party after disastrous local election results and mounting pressure from major unions and senior MPs.

Union Rebellion Hits Hard

Trade unions Unite, Unison, and GMB issued a joint statement condemning Starmer’s leadership, asserting he “will not lead Labour into the next election.” They slammed recent election losses as “devastating,” criticised the party’s direction on economic policy, and hinted at an inevitable leadership challenge without naming a successor.

Ministers Quit In Protest

Four Labour ministers resigned within days, citing a loss of confidence in Starmer. Jess Phillips criticised his lack of boldness, while others, such as Dr Zubir Ahmed and housing minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, cited deficits in leadership values and policy decisions, such as scrapping the winter fuel payment. Their exits intensify the leadership crisis and spotlight factional rifts within Labour.

Starmers Position Weakens

Despite a cabinet meeting where Starmer vowed to fight on, over 90 Labour MPs have called for his resignation. Allies dismiss Streeting’s potential challenge as lacking nerve, but speculation grows as figures like Andy Burnham and deputy leader Angela Rayner emerge as possible successors. The King’s Speech included no new benefit cuts, signalling Starmer’s reduced authority.

Political Fallout And Market Reaction

The turmoil unsettled financial markets, with government borrowing costs hitting a 21st-century high and the pound slipping against the dollar and euro. Starmer’s political future remains uncertain ahead of upcoming disclosures related to Peter Mandelson, while former US President Donald Trump criticised his leadership, adding to the party’s woes.

Government Moves To Stabilise

In response to resignations, Labour swiftly appointed new ministers and whips. Loyalists insist no formal leadership contest has begun and stress the government is “moving on.” Even so, internal divisions and external pressures indicate a Labour civil war gripping the party ahead of a critical election cycle.

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