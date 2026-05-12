Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

Kent Police are appealing for information following reports of indecent exposure on Windmill Street, Gravesend, on Monday 4 May 2026 between 5.20pm and 6pm. Officers arrested a man in his 30s from Gravesend, who has since been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Incident Timeline

The incident is believed to have taken place in the early evening, prompting a swift response from local officers investigating suspicious behaviour in a residential area.

Suspect Detained And Released

Following initial enquiries, a local man was arrested but later released on bail pending further investigation. Police remain committed to gathering evidence and witness accounts.

Witnesses Urgently Needed

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was near Windmill Street at the time, including residents with private CCTV footage or drivers with dashcams that may have captured the incident.

How To Contact Police

Anyone with information is urged to call 999 quoting reference 46/70921/26 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Witnesses can also provide details through the Crimestoppers online form.