A 20-year-old man opened fire with a long gun at drivers during Monday lunchtime on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. State Police responded and shot the suspect, who continued firing. Multiple people were injured, including one critically hurt, with blood visible across the scene.

Gunfire On Memorial Drive

The shocking attack unfolded amid heavy lunchtime traffic on a busy Cambridge road. Witnesses reported chaos as the shooter targeted passing vehicles.

Police Shoot Suspect

State Police engaged the armed man and fired shots in response to the ongoing violence. Despite being shot, the suspect kept discharging his weapon before being subdued.

Multiple Victims Hurt

Local reports confirmed several injuries, with at least one victim in critical condition. Emergency services rushed to the scene to assist the wounded.

Scene Of Violence

Graphic images show extensive blood on the sidewalk around the suspect’s weapon, highlighting the severity of the incident during the busy daytime hour.