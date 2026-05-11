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LAST WORDS Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Utters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield StabbingUtters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield Stabbing

Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Utters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield StabbingUtters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield Stabbing

A prisoner accused of murdering former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins uttered chilling final words after the fatal stabbing at HMP Wakefield, a court heard. Watkins, serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences, was fatally attacked in his high-security prison cell on October 11 last year. Leeds Crown Court heard new body-worn camera footage showed the alleged attacker, 25-year-old Rico Gedel, telling Watkins to “have a good night sleep” shortly after the incident.

Smirking Prisoner

Prison officers described Gedel as “smug” and “smirking” after the stabbing. Officer Adam Laycock, involved in moving Gedel from A wing to B wing the day before, said Gedel had threatened to do something to force a move to segregation. According to Laycock, Gedel was aware that such threats often resulted in no action but insisted he preferred segregation over relocation.

Chilling Bodycam Footage

Jurors were shown footage where Gedel, being led away by officers after the cell search, said, “I hope he sleeps” and “I hope he goes to sleep,” indicating harm caused to Watkins. Officer Patrick Wilson, part of the prison’s dedicated search team, reported Gedel laughing and responding flippantly when asked about the weapon. Gedel’s calm and cold demeanour was noted by several officers during subsequent searches and observations.

Mocking And Defiant

Officers found Gedel laughing and joking about football and rugby, even claiming to have played for the Saracens. He denied committing the murder, suggesting others were involved. Gedel reportedly said, “If I’m going to do life for murder, I’m going to make sure it’s worth it,” and boasted about potentially becoming famous for the act. At HMP Long Lartin, after transfer, Gedel appeared “proud” and said he “felt like a celebrity” following the incident.

Weapon And Investigation

The makeshift stabbing weapon was found discarded in prison bins and was described as a Stanley knife attached to a piece of plastic cutlery secured with tape. Testimony revealed Gedel passed the knife to inmate Samuel Dodsworth, 44, after leaving Watkins’ cell. Both deny charges of murder and possession of a makeshift weapon. Court transcripts included Gedel expressing disgust at sharing wings with paedophiles, referring to Wakefield’s mixed inmate classification.

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