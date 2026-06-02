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CHAVS NOT WELCOME Kent Police Appeal After Ducks Targeted by Catapult in Sheerness

Kent Police Appeal After Ducks Targeted by Catapult in Sheerness

Kent Police have launched an appeal after two ducks were found dead and two ducklings injured near The Fleet waterway in Sheerness on Saturday 30 May 2026. Officers responded at around 11.30am following reports of wildfowl targeted by a catapult, sparking an ongoing investigation.

Wildfowl Assault Investigation

Police took immediate steps to protect remaining birds and reviewed CCTV evidence to identify suspects. The use of a catapult to harm protected wildlife has raised concerns among local residents and authorities.

Witnesses Sought

Inspector Julia Bassindale called for witnesses, highlighting two boys seen near the scene during the incident. They are described as aged 12 to 14, with dark hair, wearing shorts and grey t-shirts. Police are keen to speak to anyone with information.

How To Help the Police

  • Contact Kent Police appeal line on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/86974/26
  • Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
  • Submit information via the online Crimestoppers form

Anyone with relevant details is urged to come forward to assist in holding those responsible to account.

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