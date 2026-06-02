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COASTAL UPRISING Albania Protests Rage Over Kushner’s £4bn Coastal Resort Plan

Albania Protests Rage Over Kushner’s £4bn Coastal Resort Plan

Thousands of Albanians took to Tirana’s streets for a second night on Tuesday to protest Jared Kushner’s £4bn luxury resort development threatening the Vjosa-Narta coastal wetland. Albania’s anti-corruption body SPAK launched a probe into how the protected ecosystem’s status was stripped to allow the project near Zvërnec, amidst rising public outrage and charges against 15 protesters.

Flamingo Symbol Of Protest

The flamingo, native to the endangered Vjosa-Narta lagoon, has become the emblem of the demonstrations. Mayor hopeful Florian Binaj fueled the movement with a viral Instagram post showing a flamingo wrapped in barbed wire, urging Albanians to gather again at Skanderbeg Square to pressure the government. Protesters planned a march towards the Prime Minister’s office from the capital’s main square.

Luxury Resort Controversy

Kushner’s investment firm Affinity Partners backs two major developments: a €4bn resort sprawling over 618 acres of protected coastal land and a €1.4bn project on Albania’s Sazan Island. Both projects unveiled in 2024 have sparked environmental concerns over the impact on endangered species like the Mediterranean monk seal and sea turtles.

Government Backlash And Security Clampdown

Footage of security guards dragging protesters along cliffs after public beach access was blocked ignited widespread outrage. Authorities revoked licences of private security firms, arrested a guard, and suspended the local police chief amid escalating tensions, with 15 demonstrators formally charged.

Fake AI Images Fuel Tensions

The government’s claim of foreign interference using Greek buses ferrying protesters was challenged after fact-checkers exposed AI-generated images falsely depicting the border scene. Some protesters crossing from Greece are members of the local Greek minority with legitimate land ownership disputes, contradicting accusations of external meddling.

Albanian Leadership Stands Firm

Prime Minister Edi Rama defends the resorts as vital to boosting Albania’s international tourism status, insisting construction meets legal and environmental standards despite public outcry. Activists and environmental groups warn the developments threaten one of the Mediterranean’s rarest ecosystems, putting flora and fauna at risk as SPAK investigates potential legislative violations.

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