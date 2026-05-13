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REFINERY SMOKE Smoke Incident Controlled at ExxonMobil Fawley Refinery in Hampshire

Smoke Incident Controlled at ExxonMobil Fawley Refinery in Hampshire

A smoke incident sparked alarms at the ExxonMobil refinery in Fawley, Hampshire, on Wednesday evening. Thick black smoke and a strong odour were reported by residents as far as Gosport. The refinery confirmed a process interruption triggered safety alarms and a controlled shutdown to resolve the issue.

Rapid Safety Response

ExxonMobil said a disruption in one of its processing units caused smoke to vent from the furnace stack. Swift action was taken to safely halt operations, preventing any escalation of risk.

Community Notices Odour

Local residents reported a distinct smell linked to the incident. ExxonMobil apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the community for their patience during the containment efforts.

Safety Alarms Explained

The company clarified that a separate COMAH alarm would be used to warn nearby residents in case of a serious safety event. They urged locals to review the refinery’s safety information available through official channels.

Situation Fully Managed

Authorities and ExxonMobil confirmed the incident is now under control with no ongoing public risk. Continuous monitoring is in place to avoid further disruptions.

“Following a process interruption on one of our operating units, we have safely completed a controlled shutdown. The interruption was the cause of the smoke observed from our furnace stack, and a resultant on-site alarm,” said ExxonMobil.

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