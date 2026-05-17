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MAJOR CONCERNS Missing Woman Lucy Britton Last Seen Boarding Train Norfolk to Bishop’s Stortford

Missing Woman Lucy Britton Last Seen Boarding Train Norfolk to Bishop’s Stortford

Lucy Britton, 29, has been missing since Tuesday 12 May 2026 after boarding a train at Cromer Station in Norfolk, bound for Bishop’s Stortford. Police are urgently seeking information on her whereabouts as she failed to arrive at her Airbnb in Bishop’s Stortford, with the hosts confirming she never checked in. She is considered vulnerable and may be confused or distressed.

Last Known Journey

Lucy was last seen on the Cromer station platform just as the train was arriving at approximately 7pm on 12 May. She was travelling via Norwich en route to Bishop’s Stortford. She had with her a medium-sized trolley case and was wearing an orange and grey backpack.

Urgent Police Appeal

Norfolk Police have asked the public to come forward with any sightings or information regarding Lucy’s movements since boarding the train. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting Lucy Britton.

Areas Of Focus

Search efforts and public appeals are focused on Norfolk, Cambridge, Bishop’s Stortford, and train routes and stations in between. The community is asked to share information widely to aid in locating Lucy as soon as possible.

How You Can Help

  • If you saw Lucy on or near the train or stations along the route, please report it.
  • Check any CCTV footage if you are a station user or staff.
  • Message the police directly if you have any relevant details.

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