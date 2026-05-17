Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 65-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Durrington on the evening of Thursday, 14 May. Sussex Police were called to Durrington Lane around 7.50pm following welfare concerns. Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Arrested And Charged

Alexandru Nechifor, of Durrington Lane, was arrested on suspicion of murder and assaulting a police constable. On 16 May, he was formally charged with murder and two counts of assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18 May.

Known Relationship

Detectives have confirmed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing as the investigation continues.

Police Reassure Public

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama of the Major Crime Team described the investigation as “fast-moving” and expressed sympathy for the victim’s family. She emphasised that the incident is believed to be isolated, with no wider threat to the community and no other suspects being sought.

Call For Witnesses

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Bucklow, to assist with the ongoing investigation.