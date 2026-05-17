Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

Crimestoppers has launched a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Keanu Taylor in Brixton, south London, on 2 May 2026. Police and the charity are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward anonymously, stressing the importance of even the smallest tip in solving the case.

Reward Incentive

The reward from Crimestoppers is designed to encourage community help in uncovering evidence and identifying suspects linked to this violent crime.

Urgent Police Appeal

Police have urged anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour or has relevant details about Keanu Taylor’s killing to get in touch immediately, stressing that public information could be crucial to delivering justice.

How To Report

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Submit tips securely via the Crimestoppers website

All information is treated in strict confidence to support witness safety and encourage more people to come forward.