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DRIVER INJURED Police Appeal After Driver Injured in A24 Road Rage Incident Near Buck Barn

Police Appeal After Driver Injured in A24 Road Rage Incident Near Buck Barn

West Sussex Police have launched an appeal after a 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries during a road rage incident between two drivers on the A24 near Buck Barn crossroads on Tuesday 12 May. The victim was struck and assaulted during a heated confrontation involving a silver Vauxhall Meriva and a black BMW between 11am and 11.20am.

Road Rage Clash

The incident began when the BMW repeatedly undertook the Vauxhall along the A24 near Dial Post. The BMW reportedly cut in and braked sharply multiple times, provoking tension between the drivers.

Confrontation At Buck Barn

At the Buck Barn crossroads, concerned for the safety of his baby in the car, the Vauxhall driver stopped and confronted the BMW driver on the grass verge. During the confrontation, the victim was struck by the BMW and physically assaulted.

Injuries Sustained

The 31-year-old man sustained fractures to his wrist and shoulder. He subsequently reported the assault to the police, prompting a serious investigation.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area between 11am and 11.20am on 12 May to come forward. Witnesses can contact West Sussex Police by email, quoting serial 736 of 12/3.

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