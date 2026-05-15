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MURDER VERDICT Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

A jury at Preston Crown Court has found 27-year-old Bhekisani Matabiswana guilty of murdering 37-year-old model Luke Harden in Stacksteads, Rossendale, on 1 November last year. The case followed a violent attack after a Halloween party, with police and emergency services involved in the investigation.

Deadly Assault Outside Party

On Halloween night, Luke Harden and Matabiswana both attended a fancy dress party at a working men’s club on Huttock End Lane, Stacksteads. CCTV showed them leaving via separate exits and later crossing paths on Newchurch Road. Matabiswana fatally attacked Luke with punches and kicks while the victim lay defenceless on the ground.

Evidence From Cctv And Witnesses

Footage captured Matabiswana’s attack on Luke at 11:58pm and his suspicious behaviour immediately after, including using Luke’s phone to contact his friends and family without calling emergency services himself. A member of the public found Luke unconscious and called for an ambulance, administering first aid alongside a female associate of Matabiswana.

False Claims And Arrest

Paramedics noted Luke’s severe injuries consistent with assault. Matabiswana falsely claimed he saw Luke fall and tried to care for him. When police arrived, bodycam audio caught Matabiswana muttering, “We shouldn’t have done this.” He was arrested alongside a female associate shortly before 2am.

Conflicting Accounts And Flight Attempt

Matabiswana gave contradictory statements, including a self-defence claim and denial of certain assaults. Text messages revealed plans to flee to South Africa, prompting his arrest at Manchester Airport. His phone showed attempts to organise false travel arrangements to evade authorities.

Sentencing Set For Monday

Following his conviction, Matabiswana will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday. The court awaits to impose punishment for the fatal attack on Luke Harden, who died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

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Topics :Crime

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