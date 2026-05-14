Former East London Imam Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Young Girls

A 54-year-old former East London imam, Abdul Halim Khan, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum 20-year term for sexually abusing women and girls, some as young as 12, between 2005 and 2014. The offences targeted members of the local Muslim community, with Khan exploiting his religious role to carry out the attacks.

Abuse Of Religious Trust

Khan manipulated his position of power within the community to gain victims’ trust. Prosecutor Sarah Morris KC revealed how Khan “weaponised their faith,” convincing victims they were possessed by evil spirits only he could exorcise. He also threatened harm through “black magic” to silence them.

Details Of Conviction

In February, Khan was found guilty of 21 offences including nine counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, five counts of rape of a child under 13, and one count of assault by penetration. Attacks took place in secluded flats and hidden locations.

Lasting Trauma For Victims

Victims described enduring trauma from Khan’s abuse. One victim said, “To me, Khan is not a human being, he is evil personified,” highlighting his manipulation under the guise of religious leadership.

Strong Sentencing Condemnation

Judge Leslie Cuthbert condemned Khan’s conduct, stating he “deliberately distorted the Muslim faith” and abused his power for sexual gratification. She added Khan acted as if “untouchable,” believing victims would not be believed.

Investigation And Support

Detective Chief Inspector Jennie Ronan praised the courage of the survivors and noted Khan’s false appearance of trustworthiness while preying on vulnerable individuals. Prosecutor Melissa Garner emphasised how Khan installed fear by convincing victims their families would suffer if they spoke out. Despite letters of support for Khan, the court imposed a life sentence.