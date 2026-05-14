Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

Detectives from the Met Police are urgently appealing for dashcam and doorbell footage after a stabbing left a 33-year-old man fighting for his life in Brixton. The attack happened on Acre Lane at around 2:10am on Saturday, 2 May. London Ambulance Service rushed the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries; thankfully, he is now in stable condition thanks to skilled medical care.

Rapid Police Response

Met CID officers quickly launched an investigation to identify the suspects. They located a black BMW 330E estate, registration FM21 UKW, believed to be connected to the incident. CCTV footage shows this vehicle arriving at Acre Lane at around 2:00am and speeding away towards Clapham Park Road shortly after the attack at 2:15am.

Suspects Captured On CCTV

Detectives have reviewed footage that appears to show three suspects involved in the stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing as officers try to track down those responsible for the brutal assault.

Public Called To Assist

“This brutal attack almost claimed the life of a young man. My team and I are determined to find those responsible and urge anyone with information to contact us,” said Detective Sergeant Daniel Beek. “The incident took place in an incredibly busy area. There were cars on the road – which hopefully means relevant dashcam footage – and we believe residents may have doorbell cameras pointing towards the street. If you were in or live in Acre Lane, Clapham Park Road, or the surrounding areas of Kings Avenue, please do get in touch.”

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