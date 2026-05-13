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MURDER VERDICT Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

A 27-year-old man has been convicted of murdering 37-year-old model Luke Harden in the Stacksteads area of Rossendale. Bhekisani Matabiswana was found guilty by a jury at Preston Crown Court for the fatal assault on November 1st last year, following a Halloween party at a working men’s club where both parties had attended separately.

Fatal Assault Uncovered

On the night of October 31st, Matabiswana and associates attended the same Halloween party as Luke Harden but exited by different doors. CCTV captured the groups walking separately before Matabiswana violently attacked Luke on Newchurch Road, punching and then kicking him while he lay defenceless on the ground. Luke had no defensive wounds, indicating he was not the aggressor.

Callous Aftermath

Despite the brutal assault, Matabiswana did not call emergency services promptly. Instead, he used Luke’s phone to alert the victim’s friends and family without administering aid. A member of the public eventually called for an ambulance and administered first aid alongside Matabiswana’s female associate.

Injuries And Death

Paramedics found Luke with extensive facial injuries and bruising consistent with a severe assault. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:17am due to blunt force trauma to the head and neck sustained during the attack.

Deception And Flight Attempt

Following the attack, Matabiswana fabricated stories to paramedics and police, claiming he found Luke after a fall. Authorities later arrested him at Manchester Airport as he attempted to flee to South Africa. Data recovered from his phone revealed conflicting accounts and plans to evade justice.

Police Response And Court Outcome

DI Pete MacDonald said: “Matabiswana engaged in a frenzied and cowardly attack, continuing to assault Luke while he was defenseless on the floor. He made no effort to help and instead lied to Luke’s family and friends. Thankfully, the jury held him accountable by finding him guilty of murder.”

Matabiswana faces sentencing at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

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