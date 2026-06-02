Sussex Police Appeal After Aggravated Burglary Injures Woman in Brighton

Sussex Police are urgently investigating a serious aggravated burglary in Brighton that left a woman in her 40s hospitalised. The attack occurred shortly after midnight on 15 May at a property in Goodwood Way, Moulsecoomb. Authorities have released CCTV and doorbell camera footage of two suspects and are calling for witnesses and anyone with related video evidence to come forward.

Serious Assault Reported

Responding to early reports of an assault, police arrived at the scene where a woman had suffered serious injuries. She was quickly taken to the hospital and remains under treatment. The incident has heightened community concern across the local area.

Suspects Caught On Camera

As part of the ongoing probe, officers have released images showing two individuals they want to identify. The first suspect is described as larger built, wearing a dark hooded top and grey jogging bottoms with a distinctive stripe. The second suspect is smaller, seen wearing a light-coloured hooded top beneath a possible dark jacket or gilet.

Evidence Gathering Underway

Scene of Crime officers conducted thorough forensic searches at the property and surrounding streets, including Moulsecoomb Way, Birdham Road, and Hodshrove Road. Detectives continue door-to-door enquiries, seeking further witness accounts and footage.

Police Urge Public Help

“This was a serious assault that has left a woman requiring hospital treatment,” said Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen. “We understand residents’ concerns and have increased police presence to reassure the community. We urge anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting reference 121 of 15/05.