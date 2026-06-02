Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

A West Yorkshire Police sergeant from Bradford is set to appear in court charged with assault and intentional strangulation following an alleged off-duty incident in Kirklees on 10 November 2025. Sergeant Edward Howard is due before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 9 June. The charges come after the incident last November, prompting West Yorkshire Police to remove him from frontline duties and place him on restricted duties.

Sergeant Faces Court

The charges against Sergeant Edward Howard outline serious allegations of assault and strangulation, linked to an off-duty event in Kirklees.

Police Action Taken

West Yorkshire Police has distanced Sergeant Howard from frontline policing pending legal proceedings, signalling the force’s commitment to accountability.

Leeds Magistrates Hearing

The case will be heard on 9 June, with further details expected at Leeds Magistrates’ Court as the legal process unfolds.