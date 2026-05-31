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CHEMICAL SCARE Sussex Police Seal Brighton Field After Chemical Substance Found

Sussex Police Seal Brighton Field After Chemical Substance Found

Sussex Police have cordoned off a field near Lynchet Close in Brighton after a chemical substance was discovered by a member of the public on Sunday, 31 May. Emergency services and specialist teams attended the scene at around midday to assess the material, which officials say poses no wider public health risk unless direct contact is made.

Cordon Established Quickly

Officers have sealed the area while awaiting safe removal of the chemical. Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the field until the operation is complete and authorities lift the cordon.

Specialist Assessment Conducted

The substance was found on several grassy patches and has been evaluated by experts who confirmed it is not believed to present an immediate danger to the public.

Ongoing Investigation Underway

Police and partner agencies are working together to trace the origin of the chemical. Enquiries continue as officials seek to determine how it came to be present in the field.

Public Safety Priority

“We have set up a cordon following the discovery of a chemical substance. Until it is safely removed, we ask the public to avoid the area,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Further updates will be issued once the substance is removed and the investigation progresses.

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