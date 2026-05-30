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ARSON PROBE Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Huge plumes of black smoke were seen across Medway on 30 May 2026 after a fire broke out at the former St John Fisher Catholic Comprehensive School site on Ordnance Street in Chatham. Multiple fire engines rushed to tackle the blaze, which spread thick smoke visible from Strood, Rochester, and Chatham Dockside.

Fire Erupts At Former School

Residents reported the fire starting around mid-afternoon. Deeanne Mennie, who spotted the smoke from her garden on King Street at about 3.10pm, said neighbours mentioned the old school was on fire once again. The blaze ignited yet another chapter of trouble for the derelict site.

Historic Trouble Spot

The former school building has suffered multiple fires since closing four years ago. One major incident in October 2023 required 40 firefighters to control. The site has also attracted antisocial behaviour, including youths brandishing a hatchet last year, prompting concerns from local residents.

Demolition Ordered

In September 2025, the building’s owners were officially ordered to demolish the dangerous and fire-prone structure. Despite this, the fire risk remains with the site still standing and vulnerable to further incidents.

Emergency Services Respond

Fire crews remain on site addressing the blaze while police and emergency services have been contacted for further details and confirmation of the fire’s cause. Local authorities continue monitoring the situation closely due to past dangers linked to the property.

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