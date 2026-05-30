E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, assisted by Nottinghamshire crews, tackled a devastating three-storey house fire triggered by an e-scooter in Normanton, Derbyshire, on the morning of Thursday, May 28. The incident, which began at 9.03am, seriously damaged the property and impacted neighbouring homes.

Large-scale Fire Response

Firefighters from Ascot Drive, Kingsway, Nottingham Road, Long Eaton, Alfreton, Ilkeston, Ashbourne, Belper, and Stapleford stations rushed to the scene, confronting flames engulfing all three floors of the terraced home.

Spread To Nearby Properties

The blaze extended into the loft spaces of adjacent houses, raising concerns about further damage and highlighting the fire’s intensity.

Residents Escape Danger

Group Manager Rob Leverton confirmed six people were inside when the fire broke out. While some escaped unharmed, others had to jump from windows to flee the flames.

Casualties And Medical Response

Emergency services attended to several individuals, with one person hospitalised by East Midlands Ambulance Service for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Others received treatment for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.