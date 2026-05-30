Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

Zakaria Mohammed, 32, from The Coppice in West Drayton, has been jailed following a violent sexual assault on a young man aboard a train. The attack took place shortly before 8:30am on 24 March, triggering an investigation by British Transport Police (BTP). The case highlights serious breaches of previous sexual harm prevention orders and the risks posed by offenders travelling on public transport.

Details Of The Assault

Mohammed sat opposite the 21-year-old victim in an empty train carriage and initiated a conversation. Despite appearing intoxicated and carrying a half-empty wine bottle, he proceeded to sexually assault the man. When the victim attempted to leave at Reading station, Mohammed refused to move, forcing the victim to crawl under the table to escape.

Violent Attack With Wine Bottle

As the victim tried to evade Mohammed, he was repeatedly hit on the head with the wine bottle. The assault caused heavy bleeding and head injuries, which the victim reported after leaving the train. The violent nature of the attack was a key factor in sentencing.

Police Arrest And Legal Outcome

BTP officers arrested Mohammed as he tried to exit through the station barriers. He was found to be breaching a previous Sexual Harm Prevention Order by travelling on public transport without a ticket. On 19 May, Reading Crown Court sentenced him to one year and eight months in prison. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for ten years and issued a new 10-year SHPO, plus a victim surcharge of £187.

Impact And Prevention

This case underscores the ongoing challenges of monitoring offenders with sexual harm orders and the vigilance required on public transport. Authorities continue to urge passengers to report suspicious behaviour to help protect vulnerable individuals.