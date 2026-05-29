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POLICE BETRAYAL Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

Former Metropolitan Police officer Grant Fulker, 32, has been jailed for 15 months after being convicted of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault on a teenage boy. The offences occurred between 12 and 13 February 2024 in a hotel room in Heathrow. Fulker was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 27 February following a trial verdict delivered on 9 January. The investigation was led by the Met’s public protection team, emphasising the force’s commitment to accountability and safeguarding.

Predatory Abuse Revealed

Fulker, once attached to the Met’s Specialist Operations Command, exploited his position to sexually target young boys. Alongside the assault charges, he pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in public office for sending sexualised WhatsApp messages to his victims, including another teenage boy, while acting as a volunteer police cadet leader.

Swift Justice And Dismissal

The Met promptly arrested Fulker in February 2024 following the victims’ brave testimony, digital evidence, and witness statements. He was dismissed from the force without notice at an accelerated misconduct hearing in March 2024 and placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, preventing future police employment.

Police Commend Victims’ Courage

Commander Pete Stevens said: “Former PC Fulker used his role to target and manipulate young people who should have been able to trust him. His behaviour was calculated, predatory and a gross abuse of his position. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending and the significant harm he has caused. He is now facing the consequences of his actions. I want to again commend the bravery of the boys who came forward to report his actions. Their strength ensured he was arrested, charged and ultimately brought to justice.

Safeguarding Review Underway

Following the revelations, all Met volunteer police cadet units have undergone reviews to ensure safeguarding policies are strictly followed. Protection of young people remains the force’s highest priority. Fulker will remain on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and is subject to a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), underlining ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable individuals.

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