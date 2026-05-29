Child Woman Man Die After Falling From Elephant and Castle Tower Block

Emergency services responded to a tragic incident on Wednesday, 27 May, in Elephant and Castle, South london/">London, where a child, a woman, and a man died after falling from a high-rise tower block on Churchyard Row. The deaths are being treated as unexpected, with Met Police leading the investigation.

Scene Response

At 7:29am, officers arrived alongside London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, and the London Fire Brigade. Despite resuscitation efforts, all three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Ongoing Investigation

Met Police detectives are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances of the fall. Formal identification of the deceased is underway, and their next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The Met Police have urged anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 1613/27MAY, to assist with the investigation.

Emergency Services Statement

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service detailed their response, which included dispatching ambulance crews, a fast response paramedic car, an incident response officer, hazardous area response team members, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.