Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

HIGH RISE PROBE Child Woman Man Die After Falling From Elephant and Castle Tower Block

Child Woman Man Die After Falling From Elephant and Castle Tower Block

Emergency services responded to a tragic incident on Wednesday, 27 May, in Elephant and Castle, South london/">London, where a child, a woman, and a man died after falling from a high-rise tower block on Churchyard Row. The deaths are being treated as unexpected, with Met Police leading the investigation.

Scene Response

At 7:29am, officers arrived alongside London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, and the London Fire Brigade. Despite resuscitation efforts, all three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Ongoing Investigation

Met Police detectives are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances of the fall. Formal identification of the deceased is underway, and their next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Police Appeal

The Met Police have urged anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 1613/27MAY, to assist with the investigation.

Emergency Services Statement

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service detailed their response, which included dispatching ambulance crews, a fast response paramedic car, an incident response officer, hazardous area response team members, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

FIRE DRAMA Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
E-scooter Rider Dies Following Crash with Fire Engine in Dartford

RIDER KILLED E-scooter Rider Dies Following Crash with Fire Engine in Dartford

UK News
Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

GUILTY OF MURDER Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

UK News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

DRIVER REVOLT London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

UK News
Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

POLICE APOLOGY Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

UK News
Young Pianist Threatened at St Pancras in Broad Daylight Confrontation

STATION SHOWDOWN Young Pianist Threatened at St Pancras in Broad Daylight Confrontation

UK News
Donald Excell Jailed for Life for Murder of Cousin Rita Lambourne in Bexhill

AXE ATTACK Donald Excell Jailed for Life for Murder of Cousin Rita Lambourne in Bexhill

UK News
Nottinghamshire Drivers Warned Over Sudden Summer Limb Drop Hazard

TREE DANGERS Nottinghamshire Drivers Warned Over Sudden Summer Limb Drop Hazard

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Charged for Carrying Knife in Lewisham

KNIFE ARREST 11-Year-Old Boy Charged for Carrying Knife in Lewisham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

MURDER CHARGE Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

UK News
Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

UK News
Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

HEALTH THREAT Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

UK News
Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

UK News
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

SEA TRAGEDY Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Four Convicted Over Joanne Penney Murder in Talbot Green

MURDER VERDICT Four Convicted Over Joanne Penney Murder in Talbot Green

UK News
Four Convicted Over Joanne Penney Murder in Talbot Green

Four Convicted Over Joanne Penney Murder in Talbot Green

UK News
Leeds Police Appeal After Affray Leaves Man Seriously Injured

PUB BRAWL Leeds Police Appeal After Affray Leaves Man Seriously Injured

UK News
Leeds Police Appeal After Affray Leaves Man Seriously Injured

Leeds Police Appeal After Affray Leaves Man Seriously Injured

UK News
Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

POLICE SEARCH Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Breaking News, UK News
Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

HIT AND RUN Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

UK News
Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

UK News
Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

AXE ATTACK Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

UK News
Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

UK News
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

SEX ATTACK TRIAL Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
Watch Live