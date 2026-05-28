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POLICE APOLOGY Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

Hampshire Police have apologised after officers mistakenly handcuffed an 18-year-old finance student, Henry Nowak, as he lay dying in Southampton following a stabbing. The grievous error occurred when his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, falsely told police he was the victim of racist abuse, leading officers to arrest Nowak in his final moments. Nowak collapsed and died on the street, his last words reportedly being, “I can’t breathe.”

Fatal Mistake By Police

Digwa was convicted at Southampton Crown Court for stabbing Nowak six times with an eight-inch Sikh ceremonial blade. Prosecutors revealed that Digwa used a fabricated allegation of racism as a “trump card” to mislead responding officers. Believing the claim, police handcuffed the mortally wounded Nowak instead of providing immediate medical aid.

Family And Police Response

After the verdict, Hampshire Police’s Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France expressed deep regret, saying, “I am deeply sorry that Henry could not be saved. I am deeply sorry that in the moments he lost consciousness, he had been handcuffed and arrested.” The police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is now investigating the wrongful arrest.

Political Outcry And Calls For

  • Reform party leader Nigel Farage condemned the incident as “the most shocking example of two-tier policing.”
  • Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised police for prioritising an arrest over saving Nowak’s life, noting the absence of public protests if the victim was from an ethnic minority.
  • Conservative MP Robert Jenrick called the episode “a scandal” and urged a full investigation, demanding the release of police bodycam footage for full transparency.

Controversy Over Police Policy

The case highlighted concerns that allegations of racial abuse may prompt automatic arrests, potentially at the expense of urgent medical care. Commentary suggests that if no racist claim had been made, Nowak might have been rushed to the hospital rather than restrained.

Details Of The Attack

Digwa carried two blades that night: a small kirpan worn as a religious symbol, which he did not use, and a larger eight-inch Shastar blade he used in the attack. Police later found 20 bladed weapons at Digwa’s home. Prosecutors concluded that all claims Digwa made about Nowak’s behaviour, including drunkenness and threats, were lies crafted to justify the attack.

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