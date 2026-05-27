Teacher Denies Murdering and Abusing Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

A teacher is on trial at Preston Crown Court, accused of murdering and sexually abusing his 13-month-old adopted son in Blackpool in 2023. Jamie Varley, 37, denies all charges related to the death of baby Preston Davey, while his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, denies allowing the child’s death and related abuse allegations.

Denial Of Abuse Claims

During cross-examination, prosecutor Peter Wright KC accused Varley of routinely abusing Preston for his own gratification and treating him as a “plaything.” Varley firmly rejected these allegations, denying any harm or sexual abuse to the child.

Details Of Prestons Death

Preston, described earlier as a happy and “bubbly” child, had been placed with the couple in April 2023 and died less than four months later after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest. Varley initially told police the baby was briefly left in the bath and found submerged, but a post-mortem ruled out drowning, revealing multiple non-accidental injuries.

Cause Of Death Disputed

The cause of death was determined as acute upper airway obstruction caused either by smothering or an object in the mouth. Some injuries were consistent with sexual abuse, which Varley denies. He also rejected suggestions that he blocked Preston’s airways on multiple occasions.

Challenging Varleys Account

Wright accused Varley of staging the scene to suggest drowning and labelled his emotional behaviour at the hospital as a “charade.” Varley described the day as “the worst of our lives” and denied any deceit or fabricated explanations.

Evidence Under Scrutiny

The prosecutor highlighted images recovered from Varley’s phone allegedly showing ongoing ill-treatment. Varley denied having any sexual interest in children and denied treating Preston as a sexual “plaything,” insisting both he and his partner loved the child deeply and never lost control or physically abused him. The trial continues at Preston Crown Court.