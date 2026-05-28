An Iranian man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Golders Green Road, north west London, on Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 8.24pm near the Iranian memorial wall, close to where a large fire broke out at a Kosher supermarket earlier the same day.

Serious Injuries Reported

The 41-year-old victim was found seriously injured in the road. Bystanders rushed to give aid before emergency services arrived. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Suspect Arrested

Metropolitan Police confirmed a 39-year-old Iraqi national was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving causing serious injury, and failing to provide a drugs sample. He remains in police custody as officers continue their investigations.

Community Emergency Response

Volunteers from the Jewish community security group Shomrim and ambulance service Hatzola assisted alongside the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service to attend the scene quickly.

Iraqi Collision

“We know that this incident will cause significant concerns in the local community and residents can expect a continued police presence throughout the night,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams. “Detectives are working swiftly to establish the full circumstances and urge anyone with information to come forward. We advise against sharing graphic videos circulating on social media to protect the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 8355/27MAY, visit met.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Context Of Local Tensions

This violent incident follows a series of arson attacks and a terror attack in Golders Green, causing heightened tensions in the Jewish and Iranian communities. Earlier on Wednesday, over 100 firefighters tackled a major blaze at Kosher Kingdom nearby, though that fire was not deemed suspicious and no casualties were reported.

Memorial Wall Background

The nearby Iranian memorial wall, site of a suspected arson attack in April, is a place of reflection for protesters against the Iranian regime. It holds photos of those killed during the government crackdown in January as well as a section commemorating victims of the 2023 Hamas attack in Israel, expressing solidarity with the Jewish community amid recent attacks. Counter Terrorism Police continue to investigate the arson incident on the memorial wall. Two individuals arrested earlier this month have been released on bail pending further inquiries.