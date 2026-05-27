More than 18,000 homes across Kent have been affected by water supply problems as soaring temperatures placed major strain on the network during the bank holiday heatwave.

Residents in areas including Herne Bay, Coxheath, Ashford and Maidstone have reported having little or no running water since the weekend, with some households still facing disruption on Tuesday evening.

Long queues formed at emergency bottled water distribution points set up by South East Water as frustrated residents attempted to collect supplies.