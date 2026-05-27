Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TAKING THE P*** Thousands Left Without Water Across Kent As Huge Queues Form At Emergency Bottle Stations During Heatwave

More than 18,000 homes across Kent have been affected by water supply problems as soaring temperatures placed major strain on the network during the bank holiday heatwave.

Residents in areas including Herne Bay, Coxheath, Ashford and Maidstone have reported having little or no running water since the weekend, with some households still facing disruption on Tuesday evening.

Long queues formed at emergency bottled water distribution points set up by South East Water as frustrated residents attempted to collect supplies.

Huge Traffic Queues At Herne Bay Water Station

One of the main bottle stations was established at Sainsbury’s in Altira Business Park, Broomfield, near Herne Bay, where traffic built up significantly throughout the evening.

Drivers described “huge queues” stretching from the retail park onto the busy A299 Thanet Way.

Residents warned motorists travelling towards nearby businesses, including David Lloyd and Snap Fitness, to expect severe delays due to the congestion around the emergency water station.

Another bottled water collection point was also opened at Challock Village Hall near Ashford.

Thousands Affected Across Kent

At the height of the disruption, South East Water said around 18,000 properties had experienced supply issues across parts of Kent during the extreme weather.

Areas impacted included:

  • Herne Bay
  • Coxheath
  • Charing
  • Challock
  • Molash
  • Ulcombe
  • Maidstone
  • Wye

While supplies have now returned to many households, residents in some areas remain affected by low pressure or intermittent outages.

Customers living on higher ground or towards the end of supply networks were warned they could continue experiencing disruption during peak demand periods.

Heatwave Demand Blamed

South East Water said exceptionally high demand caused by the hot weather had placed “significant strain” on the network.

Saturday was officially the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 30.5C in Frittenden.

The company said increased use of:

  • drinking water
  • showers
  • paddling pools
  • garden hoses

had dramatically increased consumption levels across the county.

In a statement, the utility provider said it had:

  • increased output at the treatment works
  • pumped additional water into the network
  • boosted support reservoir supplies

in preparation for the heatwave.

Burst Water Mains Add To Problems

Separate incidents involving burst water mains have also added to the disruption.

Residents on Foster Street, Maidstone, experienced further supply problems after a burst main in the area.

Another burst main in Amage Road, Wye, forced road closures while emergency repair work took place.

South East Water said engineers were “working as quickly as possible” to restore normal supplies.

Residents Frustrated As Problems Continue

Many residents took to social media to vent frustration over the continued outages and low pressure, with some saying they had gone hours without usable running water during the hottest conditions of the year.

Others criticised the lengthy queues at emergency water stations as temperatures remained high into the evening.

South East Water said investigations into the ongoing supply problems remain a “priority” as crews continue repair and recovery work across Kent.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Peterborough Man Jailed for Breaching Restraining Order and Vandalism

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Peterborough Man Jailed for Breaching Restraining Order and Vandalism

UK News
Derby Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Abuse Victim Contact

DIRTY COP Derby Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Abuse Victim Contact

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Underway After Man Stabbed Dead in Kilburn

Breaking News, UK News
Bulwell Police Seize Four Illegal Guns and 10kg Cannabis in Car Stop

DRUGS BUST Bulwell Police Seize Four Illegal Guns and 10kg Cannabis in Car Stop

Court News, UK News
Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

COVERT OPERATION Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

UK News
UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

HEAT DANGER UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

UK News
Melksham Rugby Club mourns coach Phil Stone found dead at home

CLUB TRIBUTE Melksham Rugby Club mourns coach Phil Stone found dead at home

UK News
Off-Duty PC Tackles Knife-Wielding Man in South Yorkshire Crisis

NEVER OFF DUTY Off-Duty PC Tackles Knife-Wielding Man in South Yorkshire Crisis

UK News
Casino Innovation Continues to Transform the UK Slots Market

Casino Innovation Continues to Transform the UK Slots Market

UK News
Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

FIND LILLY Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

ASSULT CHARGES Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

UK News
Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

UK News

TODDLER DIES Toddler Dies After Falling From Sutton Flats, Woman Arrested

UK News

Toddler Dies After Falling From Sutton Flats, Woman Arrested

UK News
Witness Questions Sturgeon’s Claim Over Stolen Campervan in Dunfermline

SNP SCANDAL Witness Questions Sturgeon’s Claim Over Stolen Campervan in Dunfermline

UK News
Witness Questions Sturgeon’s Claim Over Stolen Campervan in Dunfermline

Witness Questions Sturgeon’s Claim Over Stolen Campervan in Dunfermline

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

TIDE TRAGEDY Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

UK News
Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

UK News
Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

SEX OFFENDER JAILED Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

UK News
Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

FIRE BALL Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Auto Draft

DRUGS BUST Man Charged After £20,000 Drug Seizure in Trowbridge Warrants

UK News
Auto Draft

Man Charged After £20,000 Drug Seizure in Trowbridge Warrants

UK News
Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

DRUGS BUST Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

UK News
Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

UK News
Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

ONE OF A KIND Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

UK News
Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

UK News
Watch Live