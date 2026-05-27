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MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Underway After Man Stabbed Dead in Kilburn

A murder investigation has been launched after a man, believed to be in his 20s, was fatally stabbed in Kilburn on Tuesday evening. Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Ashmore Road, W9, at 7.42pm on 26 May following reports of a large altercation. The victim was treated at the scene but later died. His family has been informed and supported by specialist officers.

Homicide Detectives Lead Inquiry

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has taken charge of the murder probe. Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, who oversees policing in the area, confirmed no arrests have been made yet and investigations are ongoing.

Community Safety Measures

Police are maintaining a significantly increased presence in Kilburn to address community concerns and support the ongoing enquiry. Officers urge anyone with information or video evidence to come forward.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Superintendent Jessah said: “My thoughts remain with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life overnight. I urge anyone with information or footage that could assist to please contact police.”

How To Help The Investigation

  • Contact police on 101, quoting CAD 8418/26MAY
  • Report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
  • Speak to officers in the Kilburn area if you have concerns or relevant information

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Topics :Crime

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