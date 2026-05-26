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STAGED SUICIDE Northampton Husband Denies Murder and Rape of Estranged Wife Kimberley

Northampton Husband Denies Murder and Rape of Estranged Wife Kimberley

  Michael Thompson, 55, from Northampton, denies raping and murdering his estranged wife Kimberley ‘Kim’ Thompson last August. The court heard how he allegedly staged the scene to make her death appear self-inflicted, initially fooling police and paramedics who thought he was a grieving partner.

Years Of Abuse Alleged

Jurors were told Kim endured years of controlling and abusive behaviour from Thompson while they lived separate lives under the same roof during their divorce proceedings. Kim had started a new relationship and was moving on with her life.  

Evidence Of Monitoring

Prosecutor Miranda Moore KC revealed Thompson had monitored Kim’s movements by accessing her devices and placing recording phones around their home and her car, resulting in hundreds of hours of recovered audio recordings.

Staged Suicide Scene

On 9 August, Thompson called 999, saying he found Kim unresponsive next to empty alcohol bottles and tablets. The prosecution says she was already dead and Thompson was setting a scene to suggest suicide or overdose, sending false messages from her phone, including a misspelt note inconsistent with Kim’s language.

Forensic Findings

Toxicology showed Kim had not consumed alcohol or co-codamol. A pathologist concluded she died from smothering due to external airway obstruction. Despite the suspicious scene, police initially accepted Thompson’s story and allowed Kim’s body to be removed before proper forensic checks.

Family Impact

Kim confided in friends about years of abuse and rape used as punishment for an affair. She was anxious and monitored by Thompson. Their daughter Athena, 18, was in the US on a basketball scholarship at the time; they also have a 16-year-old son. Thompson denies murder, rape, and two counts of perverting the course of justice. The trial continues.

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Topics :Crime

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