Rochdale Woman Keeley Aspinall Found Dead As Man Arrested

At around 4pm on Monday 25 May 2026, Greater Manchester Police responded to a welfare concern at a home on Tweedale Street, Rochdale. There, officers found 44-year-old Keeley Aspinall, known as Kiki, deceased. Her family has since paid tribute, while a man in his 30s remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Family Tribute Shared

Following the tragic discovery, Keeley Aspinall’s family released a heartfelt statement: “Gone too soon.. we can’t believe you are gone. We will always love you and miss you, love all your family xx.”

Tweedale Street Appeal

Greater Manchester Police have launched an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Keeley’s death. The arrested man is being questioned as enquiries continue.

Community Shock

The news has deeply affected residents in Rochdale, a community grappling with the sudden loss of a local woman known as Kiki.

Support For Family

Neighbours and friends have expressed their condolences and continue to support the grieving family in this difficult time.