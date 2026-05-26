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CONCERN FOR WELFARE M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

Traffic on the M25 anti-clockwise near junction 1B came to a halt as emergency services responded to a person threatening to jump from a bridge. The incident occurred close to the tunnel entrance on the Kent-bound side, causing significant delays as police worked to resolve the situation.

Bridge Standoff

Reports confirmed that an individual was sitting on a bridge before the tunnel entrance, prompting police to close the road and halt traffic alongside the motorway.

Emergency Response

Police and emergency crews arrived promptly at the scene to manage the tense situation and initiate a safe resolution for the person involved.

Traffic Disruption

The closure of the anti-clockwise carriageway at junction 1B caused traffic to grind to a halt, creating delays for motorists travelling towards Kent.

Local Observations

Witnesses described seeing a person shaking their head and another individual, possibly on a bike, engaging with them in an attempt to offer support during the standoff.

Incident Duration

It was unclear how long the closure would last, with police remaining on scene to deal with the situation sensitively and safely.

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