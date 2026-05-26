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FIRE ALERT Lorry Trailer Fire Near Dartford Crossing Extinguished by Fire Crews

Lorry Trailer Fire Near Dartford Crossing Extinguished by Fire Crews

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a lorry trailer fire on the northbound carriageway near the Dartford Crossing, Dartford, on Tuesday 26 May 2026. Two fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing injuries and further damage.

Rapid Fire Response

Firefighters deployed high-pressure hose reel jets to tackle the flames. The swift action ensured the fire was extinguished efficiently without incident.

Safety Measures Used

Crews wore full personal protective equipment (PPE), including breathing apparatus to safely approach and manage the fire inside the trailer.

Cause Still Unknown

Officials have yet to determine the origin of the fire. Investigations remain ongoing to establish the cause.

No Injuries Reported

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries from the fire, and the situation was handled promptly by emergency services.

Impact On Dartford Travel

The incident took place on a busy route to one of the UK’s key crossings, highlighting the importance of quick emergency response to minimise travel disruption.

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