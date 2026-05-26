Lorry Trailer Fire Near Dartford Crossing Extinguished by Fire Crews

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a lorry trailer fire on the northbound carriageway near the Dartford Crossing, Dartford, on Tuesday 26 May 2026. Two fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing injuries and further damage.
Rapid Fire Response
Firefighters deployed high-pressure hose reel jets to tackle the flames. The swift action ensured the fire was extinguished efficiently without incident.
Safety Measures Used
Crews wore full personal protective equipment (PPE), including breathing apparatus to safely approach and manage the fire inside the trailer.
Cause Still Unknown
Officials have yet to determine the origin of the fire. Investigations remain ongoing to establish the cause.
No Injuries Reported
Thankfully, there were no reported injuries from the fire, and the situation was handled promptly by emergency services.
Impact On Dartford Travel
The incident took place on a busy route to one of the UK’s key crossings, highlighting the importance of quick emergency response to minimise travel disruption.