M25 Dartford Both Directions Held After Police Incident Near Junction 1B

Traffic on the M25 in Kent has been brought to a standstill in both directions near Junction 1B at the A282 Dartford crossing due to a police incident. Emergency services are managing the situation, causing widespread stationary traffic as all vehicles are being temporarily held. The incident has caused significant delays on one of the busiest routes in the South East.

Police Incident Causes Delays

Authorities have temporarily closed lanes while addressing the situation at the Dartford crossing, resulting in a complete stop of traffic flow in both directions. Motorists are advised to expect severe delays in the area.

Junction 1b Focus

The disruption centres around Junction 1B of the M25 and the A282, a critical point on the motorway used by thousands daily. Police have not released further details about the incident yet, but concerns over a possible jumper on the bridge have been noted by witnesses nearby.

Travel Advice Issued

Commuters and freight drivers are urged to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys. Updates will be provided as the situation develops to minimise disruption on the M25 and surrounding routes.