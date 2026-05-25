Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

Hertsmere Police are urgently appealing for help to find 13-year-old Talia, who went missing from an address near the cemetery in Cheshunt at around 8am on Friday 22 May. Officers are increasingly worried about her welfare and are calling on the public to assist in tracing her whereabouts.

Last Seen Description

Talia was last spotted wearing a white shirt, a grey blazer, black trousers, and black shoes. She has long, straightened hair tied back in a ponytail.

Location Links

While Talia was last seen near Cheshunt cemetery, she also has known connections to the Waltham Cross area.

Police Concern

Officers have expressed growing concern for Talia’s safety and are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.

How To Help