Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a machete attack in Dudley on Saturday, May 23. The teenager was approached and assaulted by two men on a moped at around 2pm on Duncan Edward’s Close, suffering chest and facial wounds requiring surgery, West Midlands Police confirmed. Officers are urgently appealing for information as the investigation continues.

Horrific Daytime Assault

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport described the attack as “horrific” and warned the violence could have been fatal. “This was a horrific attack in the middle of the day, and it could easily have resulted in this boy losing his life,” he said. The force is working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

Group Violence Involving Machetes

Police revealed the attack was linked to a broader outbreak of violence involving a group armed with machetes. The 16-year-old victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Authorities are keen to trace those involved to prevent further incidents.

Public Urged To Help

West Midlands Police has recovered CCTV and mobile phone footage and set up a dedicated webpage for the public to submit information, pictures, and videos regarding the attack. Anyone with relevant details is asked to reference log 2561 of 23 May and contact officers immediately.

Investigation Ongoing Attack

Officers continue to piece together what happened during the attack. The force are calling for witnesses or those with knowledge of the incident to come forward to assist in identifying and arresting the suspects involved in the machete assault.