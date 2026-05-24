Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE APPEAL Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a machete attack in Dudley on Saturday, May 23. The teenager was approached and assaulted by two men on a moped at around 2pm on Duncan Edward’s Close, suffering chest and facial wounds requiring surgery, West Midlands Police confirmed. Officers are urgently appealing for information as the investigation continues.

Horrific Daytime Assault

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport described the attack as “horrific” and warned the violence could have been fatal. “This was a horrific attack in the middle of the day, and it could easily have resulted in this boy losing his life,” he said. The force is working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

Group Violence Involving Machetes

Police revealed the attack was linked to a broader outbreak of violence involving a group armed with machetes. The 16-year-old victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Authorities are keen to trace those involved to prevent further incidents.

Public Urged To Help

West Midlands Police has recovered CCTV and mobile phone footage and set up a dedicated webpage for the public to submit information, pictures, and videos regarding the attack. Anyone with relevant details is asked to reference log 2561 of 23 May and contact officers immediately.

Investigation Ongoing Attack

Officers continue to piece together what happened during the attack. The force are calling for witnesses or those with knowledge of the incident to come forward to assist in identifying and arresting the suspects involved in the machete assault.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

GUN CRIME Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

UK News
Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

UK News
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

FLASHER PROBE Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

UK News
Man Charged with Murder After Camberwell Death

HIT AND RUN PROBE Two Men Arrested After Man Found Unconscious in Downham Way

UK News
Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

HUMAN ERROR Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged After Drink-Drive Incident in Crawley

POLICE CHARGE Sussex Police Officer Charged After Drink-Drive Incident in Crawley

UK News
Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

VIOLENT ATTACKER Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

UK News
A3 Southbound Closed at Hindhead After Serious Single-Vehicle Crash – Major Delays and Diversions in Place

TRAFFIC CHAOS A3 Hindhead Tunnel Closed Northbound After Surrey Collision

UK News
Zack Polanski Investigated Over Unpaid Council Tax on East London Narrowboat

TAX PROBE Zack Polanski Investigated Over Unpaid Council Tax on East London Narrowboat

UK News
Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

LIFEBOAT TRIUMPH Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

DATE DRAMA Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

UK News
Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

BRIDGE CHAOS Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

UK News
Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

UK News
Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

BLAZE ALERT Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

FLIGHT EMERGENCY Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

UK News
Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

DEBATE SPARKED Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

SENTANCE REVIEW Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

CANNABIS HAUL Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

UK News
Watch Live