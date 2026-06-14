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VISA ROW Angela Rayner Hits Out at UK Care Worker Visa Rule Changes

Angela Rayner Hits Out at UK Care Worker Visa Rule Changes

Angela Rayner, former Deputy Prime Minister, has slammed the UK government’s new immigration proposals that could double the wait for migrant care workers to achieve Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). Speaking ahead of a trade union rally in the UK, Rayner condemned plans to extend residency requirements from five years to up to 20 years for some workers, describing the changes as “unfair” and “un-British.”

Rayners Sharp Rebuke

Rayner criticised the government for changing immigration rules for migrants already legally living and working in the UK, particularly those in essential care roles during the pandemic. She stressed that these workers are integral to British society and contribute taxes:

“Ripping up the rules halfway through is the wrong thing to do,” Rayner said.

Care Sector Crisis

Pointing to the growing pressures on social care services, Rayner urged the government to focus on improving conditions in the sector rather than making visa access harder. She called for higher pay and reform of the visa system to remove ties to single employers, aiming to prevent exploitation of migrant workers.

Government Defends Policy

The Home Office, overseen by Shabana Mahmood, maintains that raising the ILR residency threshold is needed to cut historically high net migration. Officials argue permanent settlement rights should be earned, not automatic.

Labour Party Divisions

Rayner’s stance highlights increasing unrest within Labour, with backbench MPs and care sector leaders warning the tougher rules risk mass departures and worsen NHS and social care staffing issues.

Ongoing Immigration Battle

Since leaving her Deputy Prime Minister role in September 2025, Rayner has used her platform to challenge government immigration policy, signalling that disputes over visa rules and care reforms will intensify.

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