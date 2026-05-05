Police in Dumfries and Galloway have arrested a 37-year-old woman after discovering three dead dogs at a property in Muirbeck Road, Newbie, near Annan, on Wednesday evening. Officers responded at around 19:40 following concerns over animal welfare.

Disturbing Discovery At Property

Responding officers entered the house and found the bodies of three dogs inside, prompting an immediate investigation by local police into the circumstances behind the animals’ deaths.

Woman Charged With Animal Welfare

The 37-year-old woman was subsequently arrested and charged in relation to alleged animal welfare offences linked to the deaths. She is scheduled to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court in the coming weeks.

Police Appeal For Information

Police urge anyone with information about the case or related concerns to come forward to assist with their inquiries and support animal protection efforts in the area.