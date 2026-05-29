Man Jailed for Spraying Women with Semen in Cheshire and Manchester Shops

William Kidd, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for repeatedly spraying women with a liquid containing his semen in shops across Cheshire and Greater Manchester between May and September 2025. The predatory attacks took place in Macclesfield, Handforth, and Denton, with police uncovering a pattern of sexual offences involving both assault and voyeurism.

Bodycam And CCTV Evidence

CCTV footage caught Kidd following women around stores before spraying them from a small bottle. Laboratory tests confirmed the liquid contained his semen. Security staff who challenged him were told he was a “sex addict” seeking a “sexual thrill.”

Voyeurism And Filming

Kidd also secretly filmed several women from behind, aiming his phone under their clothing. Police found numerous videos on his mobile phone documenting the incidents. He pleaded guilty to 25 offences, including sexual assault and voyeurism, after initially denying many charges.

Police Collaboration

The investigation was led by Cheshire Police with assistance from Greater Manchester Police. Public appeals featuring Kidd’s CCTV image helped identify him. The coordinated effort was crucial in building the case that revealed his extensive offending.

Sentence And Aftermath

The court imposed a four-year prison sentence reflecting the seriousness, planning, and offending pattern. Kidd will be subject to statutory notification requirements as a registered sex offender following his release.