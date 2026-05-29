Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PROUD AS PUNCH Kent Police Shut Down Swanscombe Property Over Antisocial Behaviour

Kent Police Shut Down Swanscombe Property Over Antisocial Behaviour

  Kent Police has secured a three-month closure order on a Swanscombe property following repeated reports of antisocial behaviour, drug dealing, and violence. The property on Keary Road was sealed off after officers took action at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 27 May 2026, aiming to stop ongoing community disturbances.

Persistent Disturbances

Local residents had repeatedly contacted police about violence and drug-related activity centred around the Keary Road address. The constant unrest prompted officers to intervene decisively to protect the neighbourhood.

Magistrates Back Closure

At Maidstone Magistrates’ Court, Kent Police applied for and were granted a closure order that prohibits anyone from entering the property. Anyone breaching the order now faces arrest and further legal consequences.

Property Secured

The day after the court hearing, officers boarded up and locked the house to enforce the closure. This measure ensures the property remains off-limits for the duration of the order.

Police Commitment

“We are committed to doing everything we can to tackle antisocial behaviour and will not hesitate to act when needed,” said Police Sergeant Rob Wilkinson. “Kent Police will continue to tackle antisocial behaviour, especially when the persistent crime from one household affects the whole community.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

FATAL SENTANCE Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

UK News
Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

SCHOOL SCANDAL Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

UK News
14-Year-Old Boy Dies After River Thames Incident in Oxford Amid Heatwave

WATER TRAGEDY 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After River Thames Incident in Oxford Amid Heatwave

UK News
Large Grass and Gorse Fire Near Torduff Reservoir Edinburgh

FIRE ALERT Large Grass and Gorse Fire Near Torduff Reservoir Edinburgh

UK News
Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

MURDER CHARGE Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

UK News
Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

HEALTH THREAT Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

UK News
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

SEA TRAGEDY Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

BABY KILLER Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

UK News
Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

WATER SHORTAGE Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

UK News
Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

FIND TIINA Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

UK News
Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

UK News
Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

PRISON ESCAPE Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

UK News
Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

Birmingham Drill Rapper Tallerz Escapes HMP Sudbury Police Hunt Underway

UK News
Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

POLICE ALERT Queen’s Road Peckham Closed Over Suspicious Package Police Incident

UK News
Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

Queen’s Road Peckham Closed Over Suspicious Package Police Incident

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

TRAVEL CHAOS UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK News
UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK News
Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

FIND LILY Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

UK News
Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

UK News
Child Woman Man Die After Falling From Elephant and Castle Tower Block

HIGH RISE PROBE Child Woman Man Die After Falling From Elephant and Castle Tower Block

Breaking News, UK News
Child Woman Man Die After Falling From Elephant and Castle Tower Block

Child Woman Man Die After Falling From Elephant and Castle Tower Block

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

SEPSIS CRISIS British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

UK News
British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

UK News
Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

CHICKEN FARM Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

UK News
Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

UK News
Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

FIRE ALERT Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

Breaking News, UK News
Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live