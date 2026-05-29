Kent Police Shut Down Swanscombe Property Over Antisocial Behaviour

Kent Police has secured a three-month closure order on a Swanscombe property following repeated reports of antisocial behaviour, drug dealing, and violence. The property on Keary Road was sealed off after officers took action at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 27 May 2026, aiming to stop ongoing community disturbances.

Persistent Disturbances

Local residents had repeatedly contacted police about violence and drug-related activity centred around the Keary Road address. The constant unrest prompted officers to intervene decisively to protect the neighbourhood.

Magistrates Back Closure

At Maidstone Magistrates’ Court, Kent Police applied for and were granted a closure order that prohibits anyone from entering the property. Anyone breaching the order now faces arrest and further legal consequences.

Property Secured

The day after the court hearing, officers boarded up and locked the house to enforce the closure. This measure ensures the property remains off-limits for the duration of the order.

Police Commitment