Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRONE ATTACK Man Charged After Shooting Drone During Missing Juvenile Search in Coweta

Man Charged After Shooting Drone During Missing Juvenile Search in Coweta

On 13 April 2026 in Coweta, Oklahoma, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management teams were conducting a search for a missing juvenile believed to be in danger. During the operation, at around 8:37pm, a shotgun blast was fired at an Emergency Management drone assisting the search, prompting police intervention.

Drone Targeted By Gunfire

The gunshot originated from the southwest side, with witnesses confirming the blast was aimed directly at the drone in use to locate the missing youngster. The drone operator traced the shot back to a home on East 111th Street South.

Suspect Confesses To Shooting

Police questioned Drucel Hall at the address, and he admitted firing the shotgun at the drone, mistakenly believing he had permission. Deputies informed him that firing at any aircraft, including drones, constitutes a serious criminal offence.

Charges Filed And Arrest Made

Hall faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and shooting at an aircraft, referred to the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued on 24 April, and Hall was arrested without incident on 5 May. He was booked and later released on a $1,000 bond.

Police Strongly Condemn Incident

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott stated, “Our deputies and emergency management personnel were actively working to locate a missing juvenile believed to be in danger when this reckless act occurred. Firing at a drone clearly used in emergency response is not only dangerous, it’s a serious criminal offence. These tools are critical for finding missing persons quickly and safely. Actions like this endanger lives and will not be tolerated.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sixth Man Charged in Keighley Murder of Suhail Choudry

MURDER CHARGE Sixth Man Charged in Keighley Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News
Best Spinmama casino alternatives: top sites Like Spinmama

Best Spinmama casino alternatives: top sites Like Spinmama

UK News
Naeem Akram Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen in Nelson Shop

GUILTY PLEA Naeem Akram Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen in Nelson Shop

UK News
Man and Woman Charged Over Death of Newborn in Salisbury

BABY DEATH PROBE Man and Woman Charged Over Death of Newborn in Salisbury

UK News
Man Jailed for Drunken Attacks on Hotel Security Guard in Peterborough

VIOLENT ASSAULT Man Jailed for Drunken Attacks on Hotel Security Guard in Peterborough

UK News
Derbyshire Man Jailed Five Years for Supplying Cocaine Across Three Counties

DRUGS BUSTS Derbyshire Man Jailed Five Years for Supplying Cocaine Across Three Counties

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Handsworth Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Handsworth Sexual Assault

UK News
Guildford Man Jailed for Cocaine Supply and Driving Offences

REDHILL POLICE RAID Guildford Man Jailed for Cocaine Supply and Driving Offences

UK News
England Scotland Wales Local Elections 2024 Put Starmer Leadership to Test

ELECTION SHOWDOWN England Scotland Wales Local Elections 2024 Put Starmer Leadership to Test

UK News
David Lammy Admits Labour Party Faces Tough Challenge Amid Crisis

POLITICAL TURMOIL David Lammy Admits Labour Party Faces Tough Challenge Amid Crisis

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

WEAPONS SEIZURE Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

UK News
Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

CHILD ABUSE Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

UK News
Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

POLICE VICTORY Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

TERROR SENTANCE Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

UK News
Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

FIRE FIGHT Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

UK News
Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

VIRCUS SCARE Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

UK News
Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

UK News
Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

COURT DRAMA Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

UK News
Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

UK News
Watch Live