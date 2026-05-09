Man Charged After Shooting Drone During Missing Juvenile Search in Coweta

On 13 April 2026 in Coweta, Oklahoma, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management teams were conducting a search for a missing juvenile believed to be in danger. During the operation, at around 8:37pm, a shotgun blast was fired at an Emergency Management drone assisting the search, prompting police intervention.

Drone Targeted By Gunfire

The gunshot originated from the southwest side, with witnesses confirming the blast was aimed directly at the drone in use to locate the missing youngster. The drone operator traced the shot back to a home on East 111th Street South.

Suspect Confesses To Shooting

Police questioned Drucel Hall at the address, and he admitted firing the shotgun at the drone, mistakenly believing he had permission. Deputies informed him that firing at any aircraft, including drones, constitutes a serious criminal offence.

Charges Filed And Arrest Made

Hall faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and shooting at an aircraft, referred to the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued on 24 April, and Hall was arrested without incident on 5 May. He was booked and later released on a $1,000 bond.

Police Strongly Condemn Incident